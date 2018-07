LAHORE : Lahore High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the acceptance of the nomination papers of PTI’s candidate Abdul Aleem Khan for NA-132 constituency Lahore.

The bench comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of the parties in Lahore today.

The petitioner had alleged that respondent Abdul Aleem Khan has hidden facts in his nomination paper.

