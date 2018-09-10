LHC dismisses contempt of court notice against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a contempt of court notice issued to former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Accepting a written apology submitted by Ahsan Iqbal, the court let off the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader with a warning.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi advised Iqbal to adopt good behaviour during court proceedings. “You should be a role model for your people,” Justice Atir Mahmood remarked.

In response, Iqbal said he was grateful to the court. “I will be more careful in the future,” he said.

Justice Naqvi further said that Iqbal could still contribute to the country’s progress. “You should make positive contributions for the country. The politics of opposing one another should now come to an end.”