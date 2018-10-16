LHC dismisses appeal for public hanging of Imran Ali

LAHORE : A two-member bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal made by the father of seven-year-old Zainab Amin, who had asked the court for a public hanging of his daughter’s rapist and murderer, Imran Ali.

Ali, a resident of Kasur, was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape and murder of minors, including Zainab’s, which he had confessed to during her murder investigation. One case against Ali is still pending.

In total, Ali has been sentenced to 21 counts of death, three life sentences and a cumulative 23 years in jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced to death on Oct 17.

Amin Ansari in a writ petition filed on Saturday pointed out that the convict’s appeals had been dismissed by all legal fora available, including the high court, the Supreme Court and the President of Pakistan.

He added that the convict’s death warrants had already been issued, and that the government could hang Ali publicly under Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

He complained that the government was not complying with the law available on the subject, and asked the court to ensure Ali was hanged publicly to satisfy the requirement of deterrence in society. Previously, the high court had referred a similar appeal by Amin to the government.

