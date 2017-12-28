LHC dismisses AJK cigarette makers, distributors’ petition against FBR raids

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition of cigarette manufacturers/distributors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against the seizures of AJK cigarettes by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IR-EN).

LHC has held that the Pakistani tax authorities have legal power to check/inspect and monitor the trade of cigarettes within their jurisdiction and if any movement is against the law, they can seize the non-duty paid cigarettes. Now, Pakistani tax authorities can effectively check the cigarettes manufactured in AJK and brought into territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan.

According to details available, AJK cigarette manufacturers including Walton Tobacco, Nobel Tobacco and Watan Tobacco filed writ petitions in the LHC taking the plea that the IR-EN FBR is not competent to intercept or check cigarette manufactured in the AJK. The AJK government has adopted Pakistan’s tax laws and the AJK collect taxes on cigarettes as per their own tax laws applicable in AJK.

The IR-EN FBR is not empowered to check cigarette manufactured in the AJK, they pleaded. On the other hand, Inland Revenue Enforcement Network opined that the cigarette manufactures of the AJK are involved in dumping of low quality and non-duty paid cigarettes in Pakistan.

The cigarettes manufactured in the AJK are sold at a very cheap price as compared to duty paid cigarettes of compliant manufacturers in Pakistan. AJK-based cigarette manufacturers are wilfully involved in illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan by dumping low priced/non-duty paid cigarette.

It was also learnt that all the seized brands of the AJ&K origin were being sold at a retail price which was ever lower than the amount of duty/taxes payable thereon.

The minimum price itself constituted the evidence that no duty/taxes have been paid on such supplies; moreover, there is no mechanism for online verification of payment of duty /taxes on cigarettes being manufactured in the AJK and, therefore, for Pakistan tax authorities all AJK tax authorities and AJK council have been repeatedly requested for positive intervention but till date no meaning actions has been initiated in this regard.