LHC directs to demolish illegal structures

Miani Sahib Graveyard

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore to submit report after demolishing uninhabited premises of Lahore’s Miani Sahib Graveyard till today (Thursday).

The committee formed to probe the illegal allotments presented its report pertaining to the uninhabited premises of the graveyard. The report says that more than 100 premises are without an owner following which Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi directed to demolish them till today (Thursday).

The judge remarked that they will neither tolerate further delay in the matter nor allow the confiscation of the graveyard’s land.

It was revealed that at least 456 places reserved for graves were illegally allotted and have been divided among the influential people against the law.

The land mafia has also fixed walls over 1248 kanal land. The relatives of the deceased are being charged higher amounts for the graveyards allotment.

In the aftermath of the report, a commission formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) reviewed the encroachments on the land of Miani Sahib Graveyard.