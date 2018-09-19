LHC directs removal of barricades outside Hamza’s residence

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed to remove blockades placed in front of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s house. The order was issued by Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi over a plea submitted by Advocate Azhar Siddiq on the behalf of his client Muneer Ahmed.

The plaintiff adopted the stance that Hamza Shahbaz has illegally put barricades around his house which is a violation of Articles 4, 25, 17, 16, 14, 6 of the Constitution. The consistent blockage of road is also creating difficulties for the locals in transportation, he added. Subsequently, the court instructed the local administration to remove the barriers.—INP

