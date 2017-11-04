LHC directs to recover petitioner seeking disqualification of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to recover the complainant who filed a case seeking disqualification of Punjab Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah.

The directives were passed by the LHC on Friday after an appeal was made in this regard.

The appellant Ali Abbas said his brother Nasir Sherazi had filed an intra-court appeal seeking disqualification of provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Ali Abbas alleged that on orders of Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif, four personnel of Elite Police Force kidnapped his brother Nasir Shirazi after he refused to withdraw the case.

Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem held hearing of the case in which Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and inspector general Punjab have been made defendant.

Originally published by INP