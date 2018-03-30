LHC directs home secretary to end lady health workers’ sit-in on Mall road

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed home secretary to end the sit-in of lady health workers at Mall Road.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ameen-ud-din Khan heard the case.

The petitioner adopted stance that the protest is being carried out the main thoroughfare from the last five days and has paralyzed the routine activities of the people.

The petitioner requested the court to direct Punjab government to fulfill the demands of the protesters.

“Why the government has not done any legislation to end the Mall road protest?” asked the judge.

The court ordered to end the sit-in and submit implementation report till April 2.

Meanwhile, lady health workers from across the Punjab were unrelenting as their sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road entered fifth day.

The protesters say that they will not end their sit-in until the government meets their demands which include provision of service structure, up gradation on basis of scale experience and payment of outstanding dues.

The protest at Charing Cross from the last five days has intensified the troubles of the people as it is causing severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

Commuters are constantly irked as they have to travel long routes to reach their destination.

Closure of the GPO Chowk for construction of Orange Line Metro Train’s central station had already been causing traffic jams.

