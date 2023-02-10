LHC directs ECP to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days

ISLAMABAD – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days as per the constitution.

The court pronounced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by former ruling PTI seeking the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab.

Last month, Imran Khan-led PTI moved Lahore High Court seeking orders for the Punjab Governor to announce a date for an election in the province since the local legislature was dissolved.

As per the law, an election must be held within three months of an assembly’s dissolution.

More to follow…