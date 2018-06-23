LHC directs Ahsan to submit detailed reply

Contempt case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal to submit detailed reply in contempt of court case.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

Iqbal appeared before the court. His lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case until elections but faced rejection by the judge.

Ahsan Iqbal’s speech against judiciary was replayed on the projector. While addressing the PML-N leader, the judge remarked, “You went to tell the children about the country’s policy but started talking about judges. Was the ceremony the accurate platform to speak about judiciary?”

“I respect the judiciary and contesting election to serve the country,” replied Iqbal.—INP