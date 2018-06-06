LHC declares petitions against delimitation inadmissible

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has declared petitions against delimitation as inadmissible ahead of general polls 2018.

Announcing the verdict on the pleas, the court said that schedule of general elections has been issued and judicial proceedings can affect the process.

Earlier, LHC set aside delimitation of Gujrat’s three provincial constituencies including PP-32, PP-33 and PP-34 and ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to form fresh delimitation.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had nullified delimitation of as many as 12 districts including Kasur, Sheikhupura, Ghotki and Kharan, while the petitions filed against the constituencies of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jacobabad, Gujranwala and Umer Kot were also rejected.

BHC had also declared delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies null and void in Quetta. The constituencies included PB-24, PB 25, PB 26, PB 27, PB 28, PB 29, PB 30 and PB 32.