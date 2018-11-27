LHC declares helmet mandatory for pillion riders

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the use of a helmet for a pillion rider of a motorcycle mandatory from December 01.

The directives were issued by a bench of the LHC on Tuesday while hearing a case pertaining to the use of the helmet.

The City Traffic Officer (CTO) was directed to implement the new law with the start of the new month. The high court also ordered strict action against the violators. A crackdown has also been ordered against those who are riding their motorbikes without side mirrors.

Informing the court about the performance of the traffic police, the CTO said that more than 200,000 violation tickets were so far issued to bike riders for not wearing the helmet.

Earlier, The PTI led Punjab government had declared it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets and has introduced fines to be imposed on those found violating traffic laws.

Share on: WhatsApp