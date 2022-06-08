LHC converts death penalty of convict to life imprisonment

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment for a man convicted of killing his wife.

The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by convict Muhammad Azam against his sentence.

A counsel on behalf of the convict argued before the court that the trial court handed down death sentence to his client while ignoring the basic principles of criminal justice and committed error in its decision. He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction and acquit the convict.