LHC constitutes full bench on Imran Khan disqualification pleas

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday constituted a full bench to hear pleas regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana case.

As per details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will head the three members full bench, whereas Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi are the other two members.

LHC chief justice had requested to form larger bench for hearing of two different pleas in this case.

The three-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear the case on January 9.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court judge asked the CJ LHC to constitute a larger bench to hear the plea against the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard the plea filed by a citizen of Mianwali, named Jabir Abbas through his counsel Azhar Siddique. The applicant in his plea stated that ECP is not a court and it cannot disqualify lawmakers.

It is pertinent to note here that the ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.—NNI