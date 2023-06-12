LHC comes down hard on child marriages

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has on Monday ordered action against those who conduct marriages of minor children, witnesses, ‘Nikah Registrar’, and wedding guests.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu of the Lahore High Court issued an order on the petitions of Rukhsana Bibi and Irshad Bibi against child marriage. The court has also ordered action against the bridegroom, marriage registrars, and marriage witnesses who would play their role in marriage agreement at a younger age.

The court also issued orders to the Local Government Secretary to appear in person on June 19 and submit a report on the implementation of court orders.

In the order of the Lahore High Court, it has been said that it should be informed to what extent the law was implemented against those who marry at a young age, how many complaints were received against the marriages of young children and how many were processed? There is the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 1929.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu remarked that action should also be taken against ‘baratis’ (wedding guests) who eat rice on marriages of minor children.

The court inquired why marriages of young children are taking place, and why cases are not being registered? The High Court said that the local government has made SOPs regarding the law against child marriage, but the SOPs made against child marriage are not being implemented. The court’s remarks further said that minor child marriages are registered, but birth certificates are not seen.