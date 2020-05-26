LHC CJ visits Kot Lakhpat Jail, releases 32 petty offenders

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mr Justice Qasim Ali Khan, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat. Lahore High Court Registrar Khan Bahadur Khan, District & Sessions Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt, IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and DIG Prisons Lahore Region Mubashar Ahmed Khan also accompanied him.

The LHC chief justice checked the special food in kitchen, prepared for the prisoners.

He inspected Female Ward of prisoners and distributed Eid gifts among women and children.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mr Justice Qasim Ali Khan went to jail hospital and distributed special gifts among psychological patients. The CJ ordered to release 32 prisoners confined in jail of pity cases, immediately.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mr Justice Qasim Ali Khan in his address, informed about the steps taken by Lahore High Court for early release of prisoners.

He expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided to the prisoners by Punjab Prisons Department.

CJ Qasim Ali Khan ordered to send the lists along with medical record of male & female, bounded in lock-up and other prisoners affected by fatal diseases, so progress could be made in these cases.

Earlier, DIG Prisons Mubashar Ahmed Khan briefed about the projects initiated by the Punjab Prisons Department for the welfare of prisoners.