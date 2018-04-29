LHC CJ uses Rs24m govt vehicle, SC told

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Secretary of Punjab informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali has been provided a vehicle worth Rs24 million.

The bench resumed the hearing for the suo motu taken on officials using luxury vehicles at the Lahore registry. The two-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar questioned the secretary over the state of affairs.

When Justice Nisar asked about the luxuries provided to Justice Yawar, the secretary informed him that the said vehicle is also being converted into a bullet-proof one. “How can I take steps regarding others if I don’t clean my own institution?” he questioned.

“Different institutions possess luxury cars, the concerned boards take the decisions of providing the said vehicles,” the secretary informed the bench when questioned who approves of the vehicles’ deployment.

“Call the concerned boards and bureaucrats working in the companies, they should be prepared to return the excess amount taken for such luxuries,” the top judge remarked. “I don’t give them any time.”

The secretary then informed the court that more than two judges of the high courts are given bulletproof vehicles. “According to the law, high court’s CJ is allowed to keep 1800cc car but not bulletproof,” he informed the bench.

The CJP then sought details of the number of government officers who possess Land Cruisers. The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed the top provincial police officials to ensure the provision of security to all those who face genuine security threats.

The court further directed all provincial advocate generals to be present in court. “What’s the status of taking back security from unauthorised personnel?” he questioned. “Some people have issues with their security taken back. Even the media is raising concerns,” he said, adding that the court does not want to put anyone’s life in danger.

“If Nawaz Sharif and Asfand Yar Wali are liable for security then they must be given so according to law,” the CJP directed.