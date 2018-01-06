LHC CJ inaugurates judicial complex in Wazirabad

Wazirabad

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah here on Thursday inaugurated judicial complex.

Addressing on the occasion, the LHC CJ said that real power of judges and lawyers was knowledge, adding that they should keep themselves away from politics. He said that it was priority to improve case management to provide in time justice. He said that Lahore High Court’s MIT office had been converted into Directorate of District Judiciary.

He said that fitness gyms would be established at judicial complex’s residential areas. He said that fitness gyms were being established at judicial complexes across the province. The LHC CJ said that healthy judge could give healthy decision, adding that training of district judiciary and education & training of judges and lawyers in abroad had been encouraged.

He said that a transfer policy had been evolved for the transfer of judges and implementation on this policy was being carried out strictly.

The LHC Chief Justice said that it was joint responsibility of Bar and Judiciary to provide protection to women judges and lawyers. He said that best opportunities were provided to improve judicial academy and the training of judges.

President Bar Ahsan Atta and general secretary Syed Safdar Kazmi also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah inaugurated judicial complex and performed foundation stone laying ceremony of Bar room.

DG district court Punjab Muhammad Akmal Khan, Registrar High Court Syed Khursheed Anwar Rizvi, D&SJ Gujranwala Bushra Zaman, judicial officers and lawyers were also present.—APP