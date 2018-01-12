LHC CJ directs Punjab IG to arrest culprit involved in Zainab murder case in 36 hours

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday directed Punjab Inspector General (IG) to arrest the culprit involved in the rape and murder of seven-year-old girl Zainab in 36 hours.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice ordered to utilize the entire police force to capture the accused. He also directed to submit report comprising of all the rape cases in Punjab. Punjab IG who was summoned by the LHC on immediate basis also attended the hearing.

Zainab was kidnapped from Road Kot when her parents left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The girl was strangled to death after being raped. Police officers recovered her body from a garbage heap near Zaki Ada.

Her funeral prayer was led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and offered by flocks of people.

The incident sparked countrywide protests and riots while shutterdown strike was observed in Kasur as all the markets and educational institutions remained closed for two days.

Many politicians, activists condemned the death of the young girl and urged to bring the culprits to justice in tweets that flooded Twitter.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 12 children have been killed after rape in Kasur in one year whereas police officers have killed three people involved in such criminal activities.

Orignally published by NNI