LHC CJ advises lawyers to refrain from politics

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has emphasised upon the lawyers to have professional approach and refrain from politics. We must facilitate litigants in providing them justice. If non-professional system will not be rooted out then this will badly damage the relation between bench and bar.

He said this after inaugurating lawyers’ chambers and administering oath to the new office bearers of District Bar Association Attock. On the occasion Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin , District and Sessions Judge Aqil Chohan , Senior Civil Judge Raja Jahanzeb , Depity Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat , DPO Ibadat Nisar Chairman Executive Committee Punjab Bar Council Advocate Syed Azmat Ali Bokhari and President DBA Attock Advocate Israr Ahmad were also present. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that an able and intelligent team was working with him and the sole motto was to deliver justice.

He emphasised upon the lawyers to show professionalism and refrain from politics. Chief Justice said, I agree that 90 percent members of the bars are professionals but 10 percent were doing politics. He said, I am not against the bar as some people are saying this and said that what so ever I am doing for the bar is in front of every one. He said, it is a good omen that today we have women as judges and lawyers.

Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said, half of the population of Pakistan consists of women and development and prosperity will only be ensured when women will walk and work shoulder to shoulder with men. Chief Justice LHC emphasised upon the judges to give verdicts with out any fear and if cannot do this then adopt some other profession.