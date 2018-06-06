LHC censures Ahsan for promoting contempt of court practice

Lahore

Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday appeared before Lahore High Court (LHC) in contempt of court case. During the hearing, ex-minister’s press conference was played. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was grilled in the court for giving a rise to an abominable environment in the country where people are casually disgracing judiciary in the streets.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, stated that the judiciary’s verdict in Panama case is being termed as unfair but the verdicts in the Hudaibiya and Khawaja Asif disqualification case are being deemed ideal. Justice Mazahar Ali reproved Ahsan and asked, ‘who – judiciary or you- is responsible for this predicament in the country?

The bench also reprimanded the contemptuous remarks of the PML-N leaders Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and Maryam Aurangziab. The counsel of Ahsan Iqbal said that his client didn’t commit contempt of court; it was rather a complaint in response to Chief Justice’s remarks about his (Ahsan’s) role in appointing a woman vice-chancellor to a university.

Ahsan’s counsel asked the bench to withdraw the contempt notice against the former minister. The bench later adjourned the hearing till June 11. In the previous hearing, LHC asked Ahsan Iqbal to submit a written response about his contemptuous statement.

Advocate Azhar Siddique the petitioner’s counsel pleaded to the court that the federal minister delivered anti judiciary speech, which was aired at different channels. The petition against the former minister contended that Ahsan’s speech is equivalent to contempt of the court.—INP