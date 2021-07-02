LHC board rejects govt plea for extension in TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s detention

A provincial review board of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday turned down a Punjab government’s plea for extension in the detention of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The three-member board comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the plea in closed-door session where Saad, the son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was produced after his 90-day detention period expired.

The review board also rejected another plea seeking extension in detention of TLP leaders Usman and Wazir Ali.

A heavy contingent was deployed at the LHC and surrounding during the hearing of Saad Rizvi’s case.

Talking to media after the hearing, counsel for the TLP chief said that a decision to file a bail plea in other cases will be taken later.

Saad Rizvi was arrested in April after he announced a protest on 20th of the month to press the government for expulsion of the French ambassador over blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The federal government that month declared the TLP a banned outfit and booked Saad under anti-terrorism laws.

The action was the outcome of days of violent protests and traffic disruptions in various cities of the country by TLP supporters.

