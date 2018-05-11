LHC bans hunting of rare blackbuck

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has imposed ban on hunting of rare blackbuck in Pakistan.

Chief Justice (CJ) LHC, Justice Muhammad Yaar Ali announced the ban while hearing the petition of Advocate Sheraz Zaka.

The petitioner had stated that blackbuck is a rare animal and is being hunted in Pakistan despite it being termed illegal under Punjab Wildlife Protection Act 1974.

He requested the court to order implementation of law regarding ban on the hunting of the animal.

The petitioner while giving an example maintained that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five-year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case.

“How many people have been punished over the violation?” inquired the court and summoned record of past five years of hunting blackbuck.

With this, the court also imposed ban on hunting blackbuck in Pakistan.