LHC bans airing of Nawaz, Maryam’s ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches for 15 days

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Monday temporarily barred TV channels from airing alleged “anti-judiciary speeches” uttered by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

A three-judge full bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and comprising Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, had taken up a set of petitions against “anti-judiciary speeches” delivered by PML-N leaders. The bench directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days as well.

Until the authority decides the complaints, no alleged “anti-judiciary speeches” delivered by PML-N leaders will be allowed to be aired during the 15 days, the court ruled, directing Pemra to ensure strict monitoring of programmes to prevent any such content from being broadcast.

The court also rejected an application filed by Advocate A.K. Dogar on behalf of Sharif requesting that Justice Naqvi recuse himself from the full bench.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, who was representing one of the petitioners, argued before the court that Article 19-A of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the right to “fair criticism” to every citizen.

But Justice Naqvi observed that the constitutional right to fair criticism is conditional to law and regulation.

“It can’t be that anyone out there goes about denouncing judicial matters and decisions in the name of ‘fair criticism’,” he remarked, adding that it would make sense for an expert or lawyer to comment on such matters but not everyone can be allowed to do the same.