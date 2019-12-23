LHC awaits govt’s decision on Maryam ECL

STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE The Lahore High Court said on Monday it is awaiting a final decision from the federal cabinet in relation to the removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List. A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu, took up Maryam’s second petition seeking the removal of her name from the no-fly list and onetime permission to visit London to inquire after her ailing father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Maryam’s lawyers said that the federal cabinet gave no decision in the past 14 days regarding her earlier petition to remove her name from the no-fly list. The PML-N leader’s lawyers asked the court to allow her to fly abroad once only. Following which, Justice Najfi said that the court cannot decide until the government gives a response in this regard, which will likely be addressed in a cabinet session on Tuesday. The court asked Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Ishtiaq A. Khan, who was representing the federal government, if the government had taken any decision on removing the PML-N vice president’s name from the ECL. AAG Khan said the review committee presents its recommendation to the cabinet, which then decides on the matter.