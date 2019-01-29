LHC angry over NAB seeking more time

Shahbaz bail plea

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed anger over National Accountability Bureau failure to submit its reply in the court and seeking more time on bail petition of former CM Shahbaz Sharif.

LHC has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply on a bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif by February 06.

The bench also said that the case will be heard on day to day basis. Shehbaz Sharif in his petition sought bail in Ashiana and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases against him.

Share on: WhatsApp