LHC allows markets to remain open after midnight till Eid

The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed markets and shops to remain open till 1am until Eid.

During the hearing of a petition for controlling smog in the city, Justice Shahid Karim was told that people visited markets after Iftar. “If markets are not allowed to remain open till late night, the business community will suffer financial loss.” The court acknowledged the argument and allowed markets to remain open till 1am.Earlier, expressing anger against the felling of trees in Lahore, the court ordered a case against the officers who gave permission to chop off trees. The judge remarked that a case would be registered against the director general of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) if proven that he gave permission to private housing schemes.