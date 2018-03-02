LHC allows Ishaq Dar to contest Senate elections

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday rejected a plea seeking to cancel candidacy of former finance minister Ishaq Dar for Senate elections and allowed him to contest the polls.

A two-member full bench conducted hearing on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Nawazish Ali‘s plea during which, the petitioner said that Dar is a proclaimed accused in Panama Leaks case due to which he cannot participate in the elections.

The claimant requested the court to annul the verdict of allowing former minister to contest Senate polls.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the plea and upheld its decision.

Orignally published by INP