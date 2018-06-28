LHC allows Fawad Chaudhry to contest from NA-67 Jhelum

LAHORE : Fawad Chaudhry has been given green signal to contest election from NA-67 Jhelum by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Earlier today, the PTI leader had moved the LHC against an appellate election tribunal’s decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry termed the LHC’s decision a win for the PTI and the people of Jhelum.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry moved the Lahore High Court against an appellate election tribunal’s decision restraining them from contesting from NA-57, Murree and NA-67, Jhelum respectively.

In his plea, Abbasi stated that the tribunal exceeded its authority when it disqualified the former premier for life.

Earlier, the appellate tribunal on June 27(yesterday) rejected nomination papers of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for NA-57 and declared PTI’s Fawad Chaudry ineligible to contest polls from NA-67.

While announcing the verdict, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman accepted all the objections of the plaintiff Masood Ahmad Abbasi and disallowed the ex-premier to contest the polls from this constituency.

The claimant, in his plea, stated that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi occupied small forest near Lawrence College while he had also mentioned the wrong price of his F7-II house in the papers.