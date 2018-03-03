LHC allows Dar to contest Senate polls

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A special bench of the Lahore High Court consisting of Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh and Justice Jawad Hasan on Friday allowed former finance minister Ishaq Dar to contest Senate elections.

The bench rejected objections raised against the acceptance of Dar’s nomination papers for the Senate elections by Pakistan People’s Party leader Nawabzada Nawazish Ali.

The petitioner had claimed that the former finance minister has been declared an absconder by the court, and an absconder cannot contest elections in light of the Constitution. After hearing the arguments of both sides to the case, the LHC bench dismissed the request and allowed Ishaq Dar to contest the Senate elections.

On February 12, a returning officer had rejected Dar’s nomination papers for the elections after a petition was moved by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.