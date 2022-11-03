LHC admits petition seeking removal of Imran as PTI chief

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday accepted for hearing a petition calling for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be removed as the party chief after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi will preside over the hearing today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Imran in the reference on October 21 under Article 63(1)(p). Subsequently, on Oct 24, the ECP had de-notified him as MNA from NA-95 with “immediate effect”.

The petition submitted by Advocate Mohammad Afaq mentioned Imran, the ECP, the federation and government of Pakistan and others as respondents.

It argued that according to the Representation of the People Act 1976 and Political Parties Order 2002 it was a legal and constitutional requirement for party officeholders to be qualified in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition said that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency it was “just” for him to be denotified as the PTI chairman and an order should be issued to this effect.