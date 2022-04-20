LHC adjourns Nawaz’s ECL case for unclear time

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Due to the absence of a judge, the hearing of the petition for removal of the name of PML-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from the exit Control List was cancelled on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that the petition was due to be held at the Lahore High Court on Wednesday but was deferred because of the absence of Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, one of the judges of a two-member bench who is on a leave.

The hearing was also adjourned for an indefinite time period. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the brother of Nawaz, had filed the petition, whose last hearing was held on January 20, 2020. The LHC had allowed the former prime minister on November 16, 2019 to leave for the UK for his treatment.