LHC adjourns hearing against federal minister’s disqualification

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for water resources Faisal Vawda without any proceeding. Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid during hearing on Monday while addressing counsel of petitioner remarked, “You have no preparation for the petition, you should do preparation first then appear in the court”.

Faiq Shah of Amun Taraqqi Party has filed a disqualification case against Faisal Vawda saying that he has violated his oath of office. He further said that the minister committed treason by leveling serious political allegations against state institutions therefore he could not remain part of the Parliament and Cabinet under Article 62/1 F of the constitution. He prayed that Mr. Vawda should be disqualified from the membership of National Assembly and Cabinet.

Petitioner added, “Had action been taken against those responsible for Dawn leaks and Memogate scandal such situation would have not arisen today”.