LHC adjourns contempt plea hearing against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, Nov 13 (INP) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for allegedly criticizing the superior court judges.

A bench of the court put off the petition till Tuesday (tomorrow) due to absence of the petitioner’s lawyer.

Advocate Azhar Siddique petitioned the high court, submitting that Maryam Nawaz has been severely criticizing superior court judges after the disqualification of her father in the Panama Papers case.

He submitted that the daughter of the former prime minister was making derogatory remarks against the judiciary and other state institutions, besides holding judges up to ridicule in her statements, which is a criminal offence.

On Oct 3, in a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz took a swipe at judges by comparing their remarks in a disqualification petition against Imran Khan with the verdict in the Panamapapers case.

Orignally published by