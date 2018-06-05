LHC acquits main accused in Khadija stabbing case

Observer Report

Lahore

The Lahore High Court acquitted on Monday the main accused in Khadija stabbing case, a year after a judicial magistrate in Lahore sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Shah Hussain, the prime suspect who is son of lawyer Tanver Hashmi, was arrested and shifted to jail last year for stabbing Khadija Siddiqui a year earlier.

Following Monday’s verdict, the victim took to Twitter to vent out her anger, saying, “Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajioon! Justice butchered. Shah hussain acquitted!”Expressing annoyance over the verdict, Khadija’s lawyer Hassan Niazi said his hope had been shattered with the shocking decision of the judiciary led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. He said, “The short order of acquittal given today had left him shocked.