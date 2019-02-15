LHC accepts Shahbaz Sharif’s bail petitions, orders release

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Thursday accepted Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s request for bail in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Shahbaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in connection with the Ashiana Housing case in October 5, 2018.

The former Punjab chief minister had been charged with misuse of authority by unlawfully assuming powers of the board of directors of the Punjab Land Development Company, and awarding a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in the failure of the housing scheme. The scam caused a loss to the public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

It is also alleged that Shahbaz’s directive to entrust the project of a housing scheme to the Lahore Development Authority from the PLDC and intervention into affairs of the company was in violation of the Companies Ordinance, Memorandum and Article of Association and Corpo­rate Governance Rules 2013. NAB had alleged that the former chief minister through his unlawful acts and misuse of authority caused a loss of Rs660 million to the exchequer and the overall project cost Rs3.39 billion.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was told by NAB that Shahbaz, as chief minister of Punjab, had issued a directive for construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons. It said Rs200 million were spent on it from public money. Justice Shahzad asked whether other works apart from the drain had been undertaken in the district.Shahbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez shared details and a feasibility report pertaining to sewage and sanitation works in the area in court. He told the bench that the National Assembly and cabinet had approved the development plan.

Share on: WhatsApp