LG’s Ai-enabled ThinQ devices take top honors

LG Electronics’ (LG) innovations in AI technology and design have earned the company recognition from the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). LG’s AI ThinQ-enabled products including LG OLED TV, LG SUPER UHD TV and LG XBOOM were honored for their high competitiveness in categories assessing premium picture quality, artificial intelligence performance and sound excellence. The LG OLED TV AI ThinQ(model OLED65E8) was named the EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2018-2019, marking this the seventh consecutive win for the company’s OLED technology. The TV was praised for its picture quality powered by the á (Alpha) 9 processor, which provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, sharpness and depth for more realism and its class-leading artificial intelligence functionality. The EISA jury also praised the Dolby Atmos™ performance and its front firing speakers which produce the most impressive audio-visual experience possible. The picture-on-glass design was also cited for perfectly blending into any environment. In addition,the LG SUPER UHD TV AI ThinQ(model 65SK9500) was recognized as the EISA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TV 2018-2019for producing the ultimate LCD TV picture through the combination of technologies including Nano Cell, Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) and the á (Alpha) 7 processor, as well as LG’s AIT hinQplat form and Google Assistant built in.

