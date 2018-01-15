LGH treated 1.869m patients

Staff Reporter

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said that due to introduction of smart management and quality healthcare in 2017, 1.869 million patients were provided medical treatment facilities at Emergency and Outdoor Department of Lahore General Hospital.

While giving details, he said in the previous calendar year, 2.706 million lab tests were conducted. Also 21,696 MRI, 5431 Endoscopy and 1,961 Lithotripsy were performed.

Prof Ghias said in the same year, 19,205 dialysis, PCR 4,561, 406 mammography and 807 Neuro-Angiography were done at the hospital.

Moreover, 63,039 patients were admitted to the LGH and 32,210 major and 58,412 minor operations were conducted.

The PGMI principal expressed satisfaction over the performance of doctors, nurses and other medical staff and hoped that in the coming days the performance would be enhanced.

He asked doctors to come forward with more zeal and fervour in the year 2018 and work on frontfoot for strengthening the Lahore General Hospital and providing the best possible medical facilities to every patient coming to the hospital with high hopes.