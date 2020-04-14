LGH starts Corona Helpline

Corona Tele-Medicine Helpline has started in the General Hospital Lahore for fighting the war against coronavirus. Doctors will provide assistance to the masses regarding coronavirus, its symptoms and other medical help.

According to the details, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar has inaugurated Corona Tele Medicine Helpline Centre through video-link at General Hospital on Tuesday, meanwhile, on this occasion, the Principal PGMI Prof. Al-freed Zafar briefed the Governor Punjab about the steps being taken for the eradication of coronavirus and the establishment of Tele Medicine Centres. Governor Punjab congratulated the Principal and other staff on the establishment of Tele Medicine Helpline and added that “I happy to see the doctors of Pakistan including Punjab are stood at front line in the war against coronavirus.

He added that the role of the universities is exemplary in this regard.

Principal PGMI said that there is no doubt, the decision of Governor Punjab to establish Tele Medicine Centres is exemplary. People instead of going hospitals getting information and assistance about coronavirus through Tele Medicine Centres and crowed in the hospitals is being 50 percent decreased through this. He said that we will never left alone the doctors in this hour of difficulty and we will fulfill our responsibility in this regard.