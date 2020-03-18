LGH sets up helpline for coronavirus patients

On the directions of Punjab government, Lahore General Hospital has established a helpline to guide coronavirus patients on telephone.

The helpline number is 042-99268808-9 and doctors also been deputed in this regard for guidance the masses from coronavirus precautionary measures on 24/7. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that public service message through SMS facility has also been started to spread awareness on corona virus and these message would be delivered to all the doctors, civil society, media and people related to the medical field.–Staff Reporter

The principal has taken this step on the pattern of dengue awareness campaign. Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that in the war against coronavirus we all have to put our share and concrete planning has already been assured in all departments of LGH in which different duties have been deputed in different blocks where AMS, DMS and nursing supervisors will go bed to bed to inspect the arrangements of cleanliness and also provide them awareness on coronavirus.

He also assured that one patient one attendant policy would also be implemented in letter and spirit. Furthermore, Chief Sanitary Inspector Tariq Mahmud Khan would be responsible to undertake spray in each department in his own supervision and put up report on daily basis.

He further said that in the light of the address to the nation of prime minister of Pakistan we all have to move forward and now it is the time that rather than sitting in offices everyone come in the field. He also appealed the general public to cooperate in this regard and take all preventive measures. He added that people should use anti germs lotion and avoid public gatherings as well. Moreover, for any kind of guidance helpline 1166 should be contacted, Prof. Al-fareed Zafar added.