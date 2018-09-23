LGH seeks more security

Staff Reporter

Administration of Lahore General Hospital has written a letter to CCPO demanding more security and deputing police force in which it has been stated that present number of persons is totally insufficient and it is required that immediately more people be deputed there.

Meanwhile, private security company has also been issued final warning which was already fined twice and now if ex-service men are not provided this contract may be cancelled.

Talking in this regard, Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Prof. Mohammad Tayyab has said that it is our prime duty to ensure security of doctors, nurses, para medical staff and other employees and hostel and residential colony and in the letter to Police it has been elaborated that in Lahore General Hospital 9000 patients and 30,000 other persons visit daily in General Hospital.

It is also mentionable that in 2016 in this hospital 11 constables were working out of those now only 2 are remaining so it is the dire need to get more manpower for the security purposes.

