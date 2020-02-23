LGH provides healthcare during PSL matches

The temporary hospital established by Lahore General Hospital at Gaddafi Stadium during the matches of Pakistan Super League will remain functional until March 23, where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have already been deployed and they are already performing their duties.

Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq has been appointed the focal person for this temporary hospital. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin while briefing the Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Al-freed Zafar said that this temporary hospital that was established as per past practice and it is indeed an honour for this institution.

He told that arrangements have been completed to deal with any kind of medical necessity on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League and we will not be lacking anything in our duty.

The principal directed that immediate and standard medical treatment facilities be provided in this temporary hospital and besides the players and staff general public should also be taken care of and provided all kind of medical facilities. He further asked to ensure that the focal person should maintain facts and figures of the persons being entertained in this temporary hospital on daily basis.

He expressed his happiness that the Lahore General Hospital, as in the past, had the opportunity to provide medical services to the guests, both national and international players and people. Prof. Al-freed said that restoration of cricket is a good common which will brighten the name of Pakistan as peaceful Country.