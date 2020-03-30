LGH plans corona wards, ICUs at 2 other hospitals

In view of the present situation, the administration of Lahore General Hospital has completed the pre-arrangements of setting up corona wards and ICUs in two nearby private hospitals and the duty roster of doctors and paramedics has been finalised in this regard.

In view of the potential increase in the number of patients of corona in the hospitals, they could be provided timely treatment facilities by transferring them to the designated hospitals.

Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar visited these hospitals and issued necessary instructions to the administration that they should always perform their duties well and be careful not to overlook any responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-freed Zafar said that in the light of the orders of the Punjab Health Department, staff will be given 15 days leave after completing one week duty at Corona Isolation Ward at Lahore General Hospital and new staff will replace them. The principal said that initially 50 beds to each hospital have been allocated to the private hospitals and that the number can be increased if needed, while the care extra care and cure of these hospitals is also available.