LGH launches telemedicine in eight departments

Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has said that in the present situation in Punjab Government hospitals telemedicine service was the most urgent need of the hour.

The government has taken timely steps in this regard to protect the health of the common people as the residents are benefiting more and more in remote areas without wasting any time and money. He expressed these views while discussing the telemedicine service and online medical facility at Lahore General Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana Mohammad Shafiq and Director OPD Dr. Abdul Razzaq, besides senior doctors were also present on this occasion.

Professor Al-fareed Zafar while guiding patients on Skype said that medical services are being provided to patients in 8 major departments of LGH from 8am to 8pm and consultants in the fields of medicine, palmonology, general surgery, orthopedic, gynae and obs, pediatric Ophthalmology and ENT. He added that consultants in these departments are providing consultancy to the patients including corona and other diseases.

He said that in the context of the current situation, the use of modern technology has become inevitable and in the future also the telemedicine system needs to be made permanent so that the increasing rush to teaching hospitals can be reduced. Al-fareed Zafar said, in this kind of situation, we have to ask Allah for help and to fight the current situation of Corona all together. He said that human beings can learn from their experience and find new ways and the current phase of Corona can be met in better position. Principal PGMI appealed to the citizens to spend more time at home and only bring the patient to the hospital in case of illness.

He assured that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are always available for the best care of the patients at the LGH where the patient and one of the attendant is provided medical services as well as breakfast and food. The insurgency continues and no deficiency will be overcome to tackle the current challenge, he concluded.