LGH doubles corona helplines for public

At the behest of the Punjab government, the Department of Telemedicine, which is active in the Lahore General Hospital, has secured prominence, which is playing a vital role in providing guidance to the citizens regarding the coronavirus.

To provide timely medical advice, LGH has doubled the number of telephone lines on the Corona Helpline and has now issued 4 telephone numbers available which are 042-99268808, 042-99268809, 042-99268819, 042-99268837 in this regard.

The staff will be available 24 hours to guide the citizens and they will answer their questions with medical advice those who will be saved from the inconvenience of coming to the hospital.

Talking about this, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the purpose of this initiative is to make the citizens safe from coronavirus and to set up telephone facility in their homes and by contacting Skype IDs, one can tell doctors about his symptoms and get treatment guidance.

Prof. Al-freed said that an active helpline would be available to doctors and medical staff round the clock a day to better counseling to patients and other citizens affected by coronavirus.

He further said that the spread of the coronavirus could be reduced only if people ensured implementation of Punjab government guidelines and precautions.

He said that all the available resources will be spent on the welfare of the patients and every development will be made in this regard while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of LGH are performing their services on the frontline.