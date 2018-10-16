LGH 31 contract employees terminated over long absentia

As many as 31contract employees of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have been terminated for remaining absent from their duties and all the formalities have been completed in this regard. They were appointed on contract basis in this hospital and they were found absence for a long time.

The ward servant, night watchman, security guard, ward cleaner, operation theatre attendant, lift operator, washer & scrubber, naib qasid and packer who remained away from their duties have been sent home.

Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin said that there is no concession for absent workers in the medical field and administration will remain vigilant all the time in this regard.

Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin has directed the administrative doctors and nursing superintendent to maintain full discipline and ensure daily attendance at all costs.

He said that in time action has been taken against all such staff who did not perform their duties efficiently rather remained absent from their duties. The MS said that no step has been taken beyond the limits and every chance has been given to these 31 contract employees whose services have been terminated. He said that in future again this exercise will continue and no one would be spared at any cost.

Moreover, the MS LGH also took surprise visit of the hospital during which he inspected attendance in different sections.

He said that marking of in time attendance is must for e very employee otherwise sectional head would be responsible. He said that the incumbent government has keen interest in the development of health sector and every step would be taken which can help in providing best medical facilities to the general public.—INP

