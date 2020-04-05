LG&CD determined to ensuring public safety amid crisis

Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab in coordination with other departments particularly the Health Department and Pak Army is taking solid steps aimed at ensuring the public safety from corona pandemic across the province.

Following the policy of the chief minister the Department of LG&CD has, so far, established hand washing facilities at 1563 public places in different districts. With a target to promote and ensure social distancing, 67014 public places including banks, shops have been visited by the teams, identified and marked with circles. It has removed carpets from 26879 masaajids in the province after prior consultation with the local Ulema.

Most importantly, some 29502 public places mainly the premises of hospitals, railways stations, bus stands, busy markets, roads and squares have been washed with chlorine mixed water. Fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense departments are being used in disinfecting and washing operations. Some 3691 staff members of LG&CD department particularly the sanitary inspectors and workers are performing duties at different quarantine centers across the province to facilitate other departments.

Local governments under the direction of Local Government & Community Development Department are providing all sort of assistance to the district administrations especially at 293 quarantine centers.

According to the Secretary LG&CD Department Punjab Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, 311 specialized teams have been constituted in the province to perform the burial activity of the individuals who died due to coronavirus and so far teams have buried 18 dead bodies following the standard guidelines of the GOP.

Moreover, department has made 5297 safety kits available for the use of sanitation staff. Waste management as well as cattle market management companies of Local Government Department are also playing an important role in the battle against corona.

We hope that by following the policy of the CM and under the supervision of Punjab chief secretary initiatives against coronavirus would soon start producing results.