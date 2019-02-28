LG unveils two smartphones

Observer Report

Islamabad / Barcelona

LG Electronics (LG) is capturing the imaginations of consumers the world over at Mobile World Congress 2019 with the simultaneous unveiling of its newest G and V series flagship smartphones. At the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, LG introduced its first 5G phone, LG V50ThinQ 5G, alongside the new LG G8ThinQ for a double dose of excitement. Giving consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available, the groundbreaking LG V50ThinQ 5G has been carefully crafted to provide an exceptional user experience. LG’s first 5G handset will exceed expectations, offering uncompromising reliability and allowing users to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds, expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G. LG has gone all out to boost the display and audio performance of LG V50ThinQ 5G. A 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio offers users a heightened sense of immersion whether they’re viewing a video or enjoying a game. Audio has been upgraded to produce a superb stereo performance that can be enjoyed with or without headphones. With DTS:X technology onboard, LG V50ThinQ 5G allows users to experience surround sound that enhances the quality of any content to create a realistic soundscape with suburb clarity and depth. The phone also supports Qualcomm® aptX™ and aptX HD audio technology for premium Bluetooth audio quality and low latency ideal for immersive listening experiences over headphones or earbuds.

