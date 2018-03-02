LG unveils K10, K8 series smartphones

Observer Report

Islamabad/Seoul

LG Electronics (LG) unveiled the 2018 edition of its popular K8 and K10 mass-tier smartphones at MWC 2018, enhanced with even more premium features rivalling those of premium flagships. Both models will rollout globally in key regions such as Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. With a host of advanced camera features such as high speed auto focus and noise reduction for better low-light photography, the K Series continues to deliver exceptional products to customers at exceptional prices. Both the K8 and K10 carry over the handsome glossy pebble identity that has been a key element of the K Series’ identity, complemented by its 2.5D Arc Glass design for a modern, seamless look that ages well with time. Both phones will be available in three new, striking colors for 2018: Astro Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold. The classy metallic design of the LG K10 with its metal U-frame not only looks sleek, but it is also packed with premium features not normally found in its price range. The updated LG K8 delivers more advanced camera UX features for 2018 and low-light photography has been improved from the previous generation K8 with even brighter, clearer images.