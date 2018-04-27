LG to benefit consumers with best Air Conditioning Technology

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Following a successful launch in many markets around the world, LG Electronics (LG) has announced the release of its brand new MULTI VTM 5 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Air conditioning solution designed to offer exceptional performance.

The latest in the company’s successful MULTI V line, the advanced model pushes boundaries even in the most extreme climate conditions with its streamlined functionality optimizing energy efficiency and maximizing user comfort.

Council General of Embassy of Korea Kim Donggi, and Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Team Leader of LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Sookwang Lee was the chief guests at the launch event. The seminar was also attended by leading MEP consultants, contractors, developers, architects and other stakeholders of the industry.